Stock futures little changed after tech stocks rally

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Monday, after all three major averages posted gains during regular trading hours.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 38 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were also up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.

The Dow finished Monday's session 103 points higher, for a gain of 0.32%. The S&P 500 broke a two-day losing streak and advanced 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative outperformer, jumping 1.23% for its fifth positive session in six.

The gains came as the 10-year Treasury yield retreated, after touching a 14-month high last week.

"While the rise in yields has created volatility, we don't expect it to derail the equity rally," noted Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "We believe rising yields reflect growth optimism and expectations for higher inflation."

On Tuesday Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services. The discussion will center on the oversight of the Treasury's and Federal Reserve's pandemic response.

In prepared remarks published ahead of the hearing, Powell noted that the recovery is gaining steam, before adding there's still a long way to go.

"The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening. This is due in significant part to the unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy actions ... which provided essential support to households, businesses, and communities," he said in the prepared comments.

"But the recovery is far from complete, so, at the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes," he added.

Tuesday also marks the one-year anniversary of the market's bottom as the coronavirus pandemic sent stocks tumbling 30% at the fastest pace on record.

Since the intraday low on March 23 both the S&P 500 and Dow have advanced 80%. The Nasdaq Composite is up 93%, while the Russell 2000 has surged 135%.

"Things have come full circle now, as stocks have staged a furious rally, with new highs happening across the globe as the economy recovers at a record pace," noted Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

"This bull market is off to an amazing start, but it is important to remember it is still young. While a pickup in volatility would be normal as this stage of a strong bull market, we think suitable investors may want to consider buying the dip. Vaccine distribution, fiscal and monetary stimulus, and a robust economic recovery all have our confidence high," he added.