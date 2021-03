The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New New York, January 16, 2019.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the U.S. stock market bottoming out from its Covid-sparked decline, and the following 12-months produced some surprising winners for investors.

The comeback started with so-called "stay-at-home" stocks and high-growth names surging ahead, while cyclicals like banks and energy stocks have taken their turn in the lead in recent months.