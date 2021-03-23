Booking Holdings vs Pinterest, Snap: Analysts' call on reopening puts two traders at odds

Could the reopening trade's success come at a cost?

Bank of America analysts brought that question into focus on Monday in a note upgrading Booking Holdings and downgrading Pinterest and Snap, citing changing tides on the interest rate front that could put a crimp on stay-at-home stocks' valuations.

"This is not a call that Snap or Pinterest will miss estimates," the note said. "This is a call that stocks could be range bound and we have better reopening ideas."

Booking Holdings finished trading down nearly 2.5% on Monday, backing off its all-time high set Wednesday. Pinterest fell nearly 1%. Snap lost less than half of 1%.

"We're … bullish on the reopening trade, but I guess where we would disagree with the report is that we don't think it comes at the expense of some of these higher-growth companies," Oppenheimer technical analyst Ari Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

Instead, it's likely to come at the expense of higher-dividend-paying, lower-volatility sectors, leaving Pinterest and Snap as the long-term winners, he said.

As for Booking Holdings, "it has mostly been trading in a very wide range — aside from that Covid collapse — between about $1,600 and $2,200 for much of the last four years," Wald said.