Charles Schwab leaves U.S. Chamber of Commerce as both change their political activities

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce seal is displayed during restoration at the headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Charles Schwab has left the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a move that comes as the firm and the lobbying group alter their respective political activities.

Charles Schwab said it would shut down its political action committee in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, citing extreme partisanship in politics. The Chamber, which is typically seen as more GOP-friendly, backed several Democratic candidates for office in the last election cycle.

Charles Schwab said its move did not have anything to do with the Chamber's recent political actions. However, the firm, whose millions of clients have trillions of dollars in assets, hinted that the move was linked to its own decision to shut down its PAC.

"Our decision to terminate our membership with the Chamber is unrelated to their political activities. As you will have seen from our recent decision to discontinue our PAC, we have been reconsidering how we engage with policymakers," the company said.

Charles Schwab did not disclose when it left the Chamber.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the country's biggest business lobbying group. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., it boasts of a high retention rate among its members.

"First, The Chamber doesn't comment on its members. We have the overwhelming support of our members and enjoy more than 95% retention rate consistently, because our members know what we stand for – harnessing the power of business to improve society and people's lives," the group told CNBC.

"Second, we didn't get to be a 109-year-old institution by getting swept up in the political winds of the moment. The Chamber's north star is and has always been to create American jobs, stimulate economic growth, and lead the business community's response to solving the nation's most important challenges – leading the economy recovery from pandemic is #1 priority right now," the group said. "The Chamber represents all businesses, of all sectors and sizes, on over 300 issues in Washington, across the country and around the world. That is who we work for, period."