Biden urges Congress to pass gun safety measures after Colorado shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday shared his condolences in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and then urged Congress to take action to pass gun-reform legislation.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common sense steps that will save the lives in the future," Biden said at the White House.

Biden, who has received regular updates on the massacre throughout the morning, gave the remarks before departing for Ohio.

Biden also directed that flags be flown at half-staff at the White House, military posts, naval vessels and upon all public buildings.

It's the second time in less than a week that Biden has called for flags to be lowered in the wake of a mass shooting, following the killing of eight people at spas in the Atlanta area.