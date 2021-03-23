Covid live updates: EU trade chief says region big exporter of vaccines, claims of vaccine nationalism unfair

A health worker holds a box of the AstraZeneneca vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Results from a highly anticipated trial of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may have included "outdated information," according to a U.S. health agency.

The announcement came just one day after the findings of a large U.S. trial showed that the shot provided strong protection among adults of all ages.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement.

In response, AstraZeneca said: "We will immediately engage with the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data. We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours."

—Sam Meredith