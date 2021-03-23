Hedge fund manager who bought near the lows reveals some under-the-radar stocks for the recovery

Ricky Sandler, founder and chief executive officer of Eminence Capital LP, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Hedge fund manager Ricky Sandler was buying stocks during last March's coronavirus-driven sell-off. On Tuesday, roughly a year later, the founder and CEO of Eminence Capital told CNBC he was still finding opportunities in the market — although he's more picky now than in the throes of the pandemic plunge.

"From a timing standpoint, we're very much at the beginning of an economic expansion, very much at the beginning of the economy reopening," Sandler said on CNBC's "Halftime Report." "The Fed has told you ... that they're not going to move or even talk about moving [interest rates] for maybe the whole year. I think that one can still be optimistic about markets."

However, Sandler said it's not a situation where investors can "buy everything and buy anything," explaining he sees parts of the market that are "speculative and have gotten extended and overvalued."

Here are the stocks in which Sandler is seeing opportunities now.