European markets head for lower open as Covid surge shakes sentiment

European markets look set to follow lackluster sentiment around the globe at the open on Tuesday morning; shares in Asia-Pacific mostly slipped in Tuesday trade , with Chinese search giant Baidu making its debut in Hong Kong. U.S. stock index futures , meanwhile, were little changed during overnight trading on Monday, after all three major averages posted gains during regular trading hours.

London's FTSE is seen opening 30 points lower at 6,698, Germany's DAX down 35 points at 14,621, France's CAC 40 down 15 points at 5,954 and Italy's FTSE MIB 35 points lower at 23,943, according to IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Tuesday as concerns over a third wave of Covid infections in the region rattle investor sentiment.



Investor sentiment in Europe is likely to be weighed down this week by reports of rising infections in the region that could derail and delay plans to ease restrictions and lift lockdowns. Parts of France are again under partial lockdown now, and some officials in Germany are reportedly mulling an extension to current lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, the U.K. will mark the one-year anniversary of its first lockdown on Tuesday. A minute's silence will be held in the country today to reflect on more than 126,000 deaths caused by the virus.

An eye will be kept on Israel Tuesday as a general election is taking place in the country. The snap election is too close to call, but crowds of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday night, calling for him to be voted out of office.

There are no major earnings on Tuesday, except for data releases which include U.K. employment data for January and Italy's industrial orders and sales in January.

