‘Intel is back:’ New CEO’s plan to make chips for other companies excites investors

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, speaks in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 9, 2017, in a photo taken when he was CEO of VMware.

In his first extended public remarks since becoming Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger offered an underlying message: Intel, the American chipmaking giant, is getting its swagger back.

Intel, contrary to some industry expectations, said on Tuesday would not shift its decades-old strategy to become a chip design firm that outsources manufacturing. Instead, it will double down on manufacturing, and invest $20 billion in two new chip factories in Arizona.

"Intel is back. The old Intel is now the new Intel," Gelsinger said.

Investors had been hoping that Gelsinger, who started his career with over 30 years at Intel, could right the ship after years of challenges in which its most advanced chip development stalled and was passed by Asian rivals, like TSMC, which can currently manufacture smaller transistors and thus superior chips.

On Tuesday, Gelsinger was energetic when talking about esoteric semiconductor technologies, and a lot of his talk seemed to be aimed at getting Intel's workforce fired up.

"We're bringing back the execution discipline of Intel. What I've called the Grove-ian culture that we do what we say that we're doing to do," Gelsinger said, referring to legendary CEO Andy Grove, who built Intel into a U.S. tech juggernaut during the 1980s and 90s.

"We have that confidence in our execution. That our teams are fired up. You know, if we said we're going to do X, we're going to do 1.1x every time we make a commitment," Gelsinger said.

Investors loved it — the stock rose more than 6% in extended trading on Tuesday.