Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Investment bank picks its favorite stocks to play the inflation trade

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
The logo of Swiss banking giant UBS engraved on the wall is seen on its headquarters on May 8, 2019 in Zurich.
Fabrice Coffrini | AFP | Getty Images

UBS analysts have picked a slew of stocks in the U.S. and beyond that they think will outperform as inflation picks up pace.

It comes as rising inflation expectations spark jitters across equity markets. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in January and 0.4% in February, while stimulus checks and pent-up demand are seen to be boosting inflation as economies start to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than two dozen UBS analysts, led by Bhanu Baweja, compiled a list of their 15 favored U.S. stocks for an inflationary environment, and a bunch of international picks. Here's the list of stocks, which are all buy rated by the analysts:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese smaller buy-rated stocks have the most to gain from rising rates, Bank of America says
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Pinterest, DraftKings, Nike & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProResidential solar is 'firing on all cylinders.' Two names to buy, according to Susquehanna
Pippa Stevens
Read More