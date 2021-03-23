Meet Bentley's new 208-mph Continental GT Speed for $275,000

Bentley Motors is not resting on its laurels following a record year of sales in 2020 for the famed British luxury carmaker.

The Volkswagen-owned company on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 Continental GT Speed, a new performance version of its bestselling car nameplate. Bentley is calling the vehicle the "most capable, performance-focused Bentley ever."

The car is expected to cost about $274,900 when it goes on sale in the U.S. and Europe in the third quarter, followed by other markets in the fourth quarter.

The two-door performance car features a 6.0-liter 12-cylinder engine rated at 650 horsepower and 664 foot-pounds of torque. The car runs 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Its top speed is 208 mph, according to the automaker. The performance is slightly better than the Bentley Continental GT and Continental GT convertible with the same engine. It also features additional performance parts and tuning, officials said.