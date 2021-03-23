Powell and Yellen acknowledge valuations may be high, but aren't worried about stability

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday agreed that higher elevated asset valuations in pockets of the markets are not yet reason for alarm. Speaking before the before the House Financial Services Committee, both said they are confident in the stability of the financial sector as the U.S. economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. But Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked the pair if they are at all worried about eventual market turmoil when trillion-dollar fiscal stimulus efforts fade and the Fed begins to curb its easy monetary policy. Yellen, the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, answered first. "I'd say that while asset valuations are elevated by historical metrics, there's also belief that with vaccinations proceeding at a rapid pace, that the economy will be able to get back on track," she said. "I think that in an environment where asset prices are high, that what's important is for regulators to make sure that the financial sector is resilient and to make sure that markets work well," said Yellen, "and that financial institutions are appropriately managing their risks."

Yellen, 74, spoke at length about the successful passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan, and the administration's efforts to continue to pursue stimulus in the months ahead. The Treasury secretary, who was a strong advocate of the big-ticket coronavirus relief bill, said the legislation will quickly deploy funds to millions of Americans struggling to pay rent, buy groceries and meet other living expenses as workers try to reenter the labor market following the 2020 recession. Though she steered clear of going into details about the Biden administration's tax plans, Yellen did acknowledge that she expects the White House to eventually propose ways to generate revenue to pay for pricey agenda items, including a forthcoming infrastructure plan.