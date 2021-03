Aaron Newsom, left, an installer for the solar company, Sunrun, and Tim McKibben, a senior installer, install solar panels on the roof of a home in Granada Hills.

The recent pullback in solar stocks is overdone, and with strong growth prospects on the horizon the sell-off represents a buying opportunity for some of the stocks in the space, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

The firm pointed to a number of reasons to remain positive on the industry, including solid fundamentals, a healthy financing backdrop, as well as policy catalysts.