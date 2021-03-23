Skip Navigation
Tom Lee says cyclical companies are 'the new growth stocks' during Covid recovery

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Thomas Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Tom Lee sees more room for cyclical stocks to run higher as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money," the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors likened the current investment landscape after a devastating, year-long pandemic to previous points in global history.

"Post war, cyclical companies become the new growth stocks," Lee said. "That's what happens. It happened in Iraq and the Middle East. It happened in Japan. It happened in Korea after the Korean War. It happened in the U.S. after World War II and the Korean War. This is a post-war environment."

