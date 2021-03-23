Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Southwest, Citi, Sunrun & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • UBS initiated Snowflake as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Sunrun to buy from neutral.
  • Citi upgraded Apollo Global to buy from neutral and opened a 30 day positive catalyst watch.
  • Argus upgraded Netflix to buy from hold.
  • Longbow upgraded Texas Instruments to buy from hold.
  • Berenberg downgraded Burlington to hold from buy.
  • Bank of America reiterated Citi as a top pick.
  • Argus upgraded Southwest to buy from hold.
  • UBS downgraded Discovery to sell from neutral.
Travelers wearing protective masks cross a street outside a Southwest Airlines Co. check-in area at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThink inflation is about to pop? UBS has 15 U.S. stock picks for you
Lucy Handley6 hours ago
CNBC ProThese smaller buy-rated stocks have the most to gain from rising rates, Bank of America says
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Pinterest, DraftKings, Nike & more
Michael Bloom
Read More