Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Finding Solutions
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Finding Solutions
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Southwest, Citi, Sunrun & more
Published Tue, Mar 23 2021
8:07 AM EDT
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
UBS initiated Snowflake as buy.
Goldman Sachs upgraded Sunrun to buy from neutral.
Citi upgraded Apollo Global to buy from neutral and opened a 30 day positive catalyst watch.
Argus upgraded Netflix to buy from hold.
Longbow upgraded Texas Instruments to buy from hold.
Berenberg downgraded Burlington to hold from buy.
Bank of America reiterated Citi as a top pick.
Argus upgraded Southwest to buy from hold.
UBS downgraded Discovery to sell from neutral.
Travelers wearing protective masks cross a street outside a Southwest Airlines Co. check-in area at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
More In Street Calls
Think inflation is about to pop? UBS has 15 U.S. stock picks for you
Lucy Handley
6 hours ago
These smaller buy-rated stocks have the most to gain from rising rates, Bank of America says
Pippa Stevens
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Pinterest, DraftKings, Nike & more
Michael Bloom
Read More