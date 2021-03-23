What to watch today: S&P 500 set to drop on anniversary of stock bull market

BY THE NUMBERS

ViacomCBS (VIAC) will raise $3 billion from stock offerings, following a recent runup in its stock price. Media companies with streaming services, like the company's recently rebranded Paramount+, have been ramping up spending on new content. Viacom fell 5.3% in premarket action. A U.S. federal agency is considering as evidence a former Tesla (TSLA) employee's complaint about how the company managed and communicated about fire risks and defects in its solar installations, CNBC has learned from documents received through a Freedom of Information Act request. Microsoft (MSFT) is in talks to buy videogame chat community Discord for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. One person familiar with the matter said Discord is more likely to go public than to sell itself, however. Boeing (BA) struck a deal for a $5.28 billion two-year revolving credit agreement, higher than the $4 billion that the jet maker was originally said to be seeking. Boeing shares fell 1% in the premarket. Baidu (BIDU) made its debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange following a secondary listing that raised $3.1 billion for the China-based internet company. Baidu's U.S. shares sank 2.3% in premarket trading. Bilibili (BILI) is set to raise $2.6 billion following the pricing of a Hong Kong secondary listing, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters. The price for the online video site operator's stock was said to be 2.6% below its Monday close in U.S. trading. Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) reported quarterly results that came in slightly below Wall Street forecasts. The music streaming service also announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Warner Music and the formation of a joint venture music label with Warner in China. Tencent shares dropped 3.2% in premarket trading. Peloton (PTON) recently bought three companies in a flurry of acquisitions, according to a Bloomberg report. The fitness equipment maker's acquisitions involved artificial intelligence, wearables and hardware.

