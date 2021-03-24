Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Barry Sternlicht, who started six SPACs, hopes the 'public is not led to slaughter' in bad deals

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Barry Sternlicht
Cameron Costa | CNBC

Barry Sternlicht told CNBC on Thursday he's concerned about the flood of special purpose acquisition companies coming into the market, warning the quality of some deals could be bad for investors.

Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, has himself been involved with starting six SPACs. He said, "Three that are completed and three that are filed."

In an interview on "Squawk Box," Sternlicht said that not at all SPACs are created equal.

"We've returned 20% compounded for 30 years at Starwood Capital Group in real estate, and we know how to structure deals. We know how to evaluate deals," the billionaire investor said.

"There's a lot of rookies out there and just beware," he said, without mentioning any specific names. "I hope the public is not being led to slaughter."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProTom Lee says cyclical companies are 'the new growth stocks' during Covid recovery
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProTech investor Dan Niles is shifting to reopening stocks. Here are his picks
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says some expensive stocks may stay below their highs for years
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More