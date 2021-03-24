BofA names the 'must have' global stocks set to pop on a China spending boom

Analysts from Bank of America have picked their favorite luxury fashion stocks, as the sector shifts from "nice-to-have" to a "must-have" for investors.

The global stock picks are set to cash in as millions of Chinese consumers rush to buy high-end clothing and handbags online, the analysts said in a research note last week.

"China is the most exciting opportunity in online luxury," they wrote. The bank expects Chinese shoppers to spend 41 billion euros ($48.9 billion) buying luxury goods via e-commerce in 2025 — a four-fold increase on 2020.

Two European players are best positioned to tap this trend, according to the bank's analysts, led by Geoffroy de Mendez. Their "must-have" stocks are: