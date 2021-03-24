AstraZeneca issues updated Phase 3 trial data for its Covid vaccine after facing criticism

AstraZeneca issued updated Phase 3 trial data for its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday after facing criticism earlier this week over a preliminary report.

The company now says its vaccine is 76% effective in protecting against symptomatic cases of virus. A release earlier this week reported a symptomatic efficacy rate of 79%. Both reports from the company indicate the vaccine is 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.