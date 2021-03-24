Euro zone business activity grows for the first time in 6 months

LONDON — Business activity in the euro area expanded in March, according to preliminary figures on Wednesday, but economies are bracing for a third wave of Covid-19 infections which could derail any recovery.

IHS Markit's flash composite PMI for the euro zone, which looks at activity across both manufacturing and services, hit 52.5 in March versus 48.1 in February. A reading above 50 represents an expansion in economic activity.

The preliminary data points to the first economic expansion in the region since September and the largest increase since July.

"The eurozone economy beat expectations in March, showing a much better than anticipated expansion thanks mainly to a record surge in manufacturing output," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.

Manufacturing has been the biggest driver of economic performance this month, but the services sector — the hardest hit by the pandemic — also experienced an improvement, hitting a seven-month high.

However, there are concerns about how the euro zone economy will perform in the second quarter as social restrictions remain a reality. Germany decided this week to extend its lockdown and imposed strict restrictions over the Easter weekend. In France, Paris and about 14 other regions have also been put in lockdown mode on the back of rising infections. Poland has also announced tougher movement restrictions.

"The outlook has deteriorated, however, amid rising COVID-19 infection rates and new lockdown measures. This two-speed nature of the economy will therefore likely persist for some time to come, as manufacturers benefit from a recovery in global demand but consumer-facing service companies remain constrained by social distancing restrictions," Williamson said.

The European Central Bank estimated earlier this month a GDP (gross domestic product) rate of 4% for the euro area this year and 4.1% for 2022. However, the forecast is dependent on the evolution of the pandemic and the pace of vaccinations in the region.