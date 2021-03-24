Skip Navigation
Frustrated analysts say GameStop is still a sell after execs skirt questions on earnings call

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
GameStop store signage is seen on January 27, 2021 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Analysts vented frustration Wednesday morning after GameStop executives declined to answer questions about one of the most volatile businesses so far this year.

Often a sanitized, dry group, Wall Street's analysts didn't hold back from voicing their frustration with GameStop CEO George Sherman and the video game retailer's decision to skirt a Q&A session on Tuesday with industry analysts that usually occurs at the end of an earnings call.

"While everyone was expecting big news about some massive digital transformation in the mold of the new tech-oriented board members, nothing was said," wrote Joseph Feldman of Telsey Advisory Group.

The stock was last seen down more than 13% in premarket trading Wednesday morning.

