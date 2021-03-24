Goldman picks 15 emerging market stocks set to bounce on rising oil prices

An offshore drilling platform stands in shallow waters at the Manifa offshore oilfield, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Manifa, Saudi Arabia.

Goldman Sachs has upped its oil price forecast in recent weeks and named a number of global stocks it believes will ride the crude recovery wave.

In a note last week, analysts at the investment bank named a bunch of lesser-known stocks set to benefit from these market dynamics, particularly in less saturated markets.

They also see "tailwinds" for corporate earnings and share price performance in one region in particular, where equity markets and consumer sentiment are "highly correlated" with oil markets.

Here are the stocks – and countries – that Goldman expects to benefit from a jump in crude prices: