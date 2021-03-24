BofA says Covid crisis will delay India overtaking Japan as third-largest economy by 3 years

High traffic and a crowd observed outside of Alipore zoological garden on the first weekend of 2021 in Kolkata, West Bengal.

India is set to overtake Japan as the world's third-largest economy behind the U.S. and China by 2031, according to a recent report from BofA Securities.

The investment banking division of Bank of America previously predicted it would happen in 2028 but said Monday the economic shock from Covid-19 will push back the timeline by three years.

"We now expect India to emerge as the third largest economy in the world in 2031/FY32, from 2028 earlier, due to the Covid 19 shock," BofA Securities economists Indranil Sen Gupta and Aastha Gudwani wrote in the report.

The researchers noted India should reach Japan's nominal GDP in dollar terms in 2031 if it grows at 9% annually — assuming real GDP growth of around 6%, an average inflation rate of 5% and 2% depreciation. If growth touches 10%, then India can potentially top Japan by 2030, the report said.

India suffered an economic crisis due to last year's lengthy lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Millions of jobs were lost, many of them permanently. While the economy is on the mend, ratings agency S&P said that India faces a permanent loss of about 10% of economic output compared with its pre-pandemic path.

Still, structural drivers of economic growth are strengthening, according to the BofA Securities report. They include deepening financial maturity, emergence of mass markets due to rising incomes and a forthcoming demographic dividend, which occurs when a country experiences accelerated growth due to falling fertility and mortality rates. Mass market refers to markets where goods are produced in large quantities for a mass of people.