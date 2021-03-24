IRS had a backlog of nearly 12 million paper tax returns by Christmas, says watchdog

The IRS had a backlog of almost 12 million paper tax returns from individuals and businesses as of Christmas, according to a report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

As a result, many taxpayers may not have gotten refunds owed from last year's filing season, the watchdog said in its briefing, which was publicly released Wednesday.

The Covid pandemic hobbled the agency's ability to receive, sort, distribute and process paper tax returns, according to the report and agency officials.

Much of that process, which requires manual entry of data from tax returns, for example, isn't conducive to telework, they said.

More from Personal Finance:

IRS makes more people eligible for $10,200 unemployment tax break

Americans may want to stick to the original tax deadline

Retirement savings can help you get a $1,400 stimulus check

"In 2020, the IRS found itself in uncharted waters, as did the entire nation," Kenneth Corbin, commissioner of the wage and investment division at the IRS, wrote in response to the findings.

"The Covid-19 pandemic presented some of the greatest challenges to the IRS in its history, both in terms of being able to carry out our mission and in protecting the health and safety of taxpayers and our own workforce," he added.

Corbin also urged taxpayers to file an electronic tax return this year, given persistent backlogs.

"We are hopeful the benefits of electronic filing have been reinforced with the public and that the experience of 2020 encourages traditional paper return filers to convert to electronic filing," he said in his response, dated March 8.