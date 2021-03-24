Tech and GameStop losses have traders wondering if retail investors are losing interest in market

It was a bad day for Cathie Wood.

And it was a very strange trading day.

For weeks, stocks have been held hostage to Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year. As yields moved up, stocks, particularly high-multiple megacap stocks, moved down. If yields dropped, tech rallied.

That relationship has broken down.

Yields have been down three days in a row, yet tech did not react.

Megacap tech like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Micron, and Xilinx were down 1.5% to 3%.

More importantly, the market's favorite high-growth names got clobbered.

Wood's ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK), a bellwether for the big-growth tech crowd, was down 5% and is now 28% off the 52-week high it hit on February 16, which is just when interest rates starting moving up.

Ark Innovation Fund on Wednesday

(largest holdings)

Crispr down 9%

Baidu down 9%

Zoom down 7%

Roku down 7%

Teladoc down 6%.

"You'd think with all this stimulus, money would be pouring into Cathie Wood [funds], and it's just not happening," Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said on CNBC.