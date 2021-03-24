Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Wendy's, GameStop, Dave & Buster's

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Truist upgraded Zscaler to buy from hold
  • Barclays named FedEx a top pick.
  • Raymond James reiterated strong buy on Dave & Buster's.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Estee Lauder to overweight from equal weight.
  • Bank of America upgraded CME to buy from neutral.
  • Baird named Intel as a fresh pick.
  • Wedbush downgraded GameStop to underperform from neutral.
  • Wedbush added Wendy's to the best ideas list.
  • Bank of America upgraded Bank of New York Mellon to buy from neutral.
HONG KONG, CHINA - 2021/03/12: American FedEx Express delivery truck seen in Hong Kong. (Photo by Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

