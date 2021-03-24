Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Wendy's, GameStop, Dave & Buster's
Published Wed, Mar 24 2021
8:21 AM EDT
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Truist upgraded Zscaler to buy from hold
Barclays named FedEx a top pick.
Raymond James reiterated strong buy on Dave & Buster's.
Wells Fargo upgraded Estee Lauder to overweight from equal weight.
Bank of America upgraded CME to buy from neutral.
Baird named Intel as a fresh pick.
Wedbush downgraded GameStop to underperform from neutral.
Wedbush added Wendy's to the best ideas list.
Bank of America upgraded Bank of New York Mellon to buy from neutral.
HONG KONG, CHINA - 2021/03/12: American FedEx Express delivery truck seen in Hong Kong. (Photo by Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
