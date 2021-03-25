Japan stocks set to dip as investors watch tech stocks following Wall Street sell-off

- Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be watched after the company on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for an opening dip on Thursday, as investors watch Asia-Pacific tech shares following a sell-off in the sector overnight on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,370 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,300. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,405.52.
Shares in Australia were little changed as the S&P/ASX 200 hovered above the flatline.
Tech stock watch
Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be watched after the company on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit. Adjusted net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at about 3.2 billion yuan (about $490 million). That was above analysts' expectations of 2.9 billion yuan, according to Reuters.
Investors will also monitor other technology stocks in the region after the sector sold off overnight stateside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling 2.01% to 12,961.89.
The S&P 500 also declined 0.55% to close at 3,889.14 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 3.09 points lower to finish its trading day at 32,420.06.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.528 after rising from levels below 92 earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.75 per dollar, weaker than levels below 108.6 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7585, as compared to levels above $0.765 seen earlier in the week.