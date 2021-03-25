Japan stocks set to dip as investors watch tech stocks following Wall Street sell-off

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for an opening dip on Thursday, as investors watch Asia-Pacific tech shares following a sell-off in the sector overnight on Wall Street. Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,370 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,300. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,405.52. Shares in Australia were little changed as the S&P/ASX 200 hovered above the flatline.

Tech stock watch

Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will be watched after the company on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit. Adjusted net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at about 3.2 billion yuan (about $490 million). That was above analysts' expectations of 2.9 billion yuan, according to Reuters. Investors will also monitor other technology stocks in the region after the sector sold off overnight stateside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling 2.01% to 12,961.89. The S&P 500 also declined 0.55% to close at 3,889.14 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 3.09 points lower to finish its trading day at 32,420.06.

Currencies