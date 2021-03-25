Bernie Sanders introduces bills to hike taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is seen outside the chamber as the Senate debates the coronavirus relief package on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Sen. Bernie Sanders proposed fresh tax increases on corporations and the wealthiest Americans on Thursday, part of a push both to cut inequality and fund sprawling government programs.

One plan from the Vermont independent would hike the corporate tax rate to 35% and aims to deter companies from taking profits offshore to pay less. Republicans slashed the rate to 21% from 35% as part of their 2017 tax law.

The other proposal from the Senate Budget Committee chairman aims to make the richest Americans pay more. It sets up a progressive estate tax, which would start with a levy of 45% on estates valued between $3.5 million and $10 million. It would rise as high as 65% for estates valued above $1 billion.

"We have a tax code which enables the very, very richest people in America and the largest corporations to avoid paying their share of taxes. That has got to change," Sanders said Thursday at a Budget Committee hearing.

NPR first reported Sanders' tax plans. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., cosponsored the estate-tax plan. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., will introduce a version of the bill in the House, while Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., will put forward the corporate-tax plan.

Sanders proposed the bills on the day he led a hearing in which he pushed for higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations. Sanders, who has long called out a system "rigged" in favor of the rich and powerful, now stands on a broader platform with a committee gavel and narrow Democratic control of the Senate.