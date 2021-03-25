Biden will announce new Covid vaccine goal: 200 million shots within his first 100 days

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the U.S. population during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 15, 2021.

President Joe Biden plans Thursday to announce a new goal of 200 million Covid vaccination shots within his first 100 days in office, a White House official told NBC News.

As of last Friday, the United States had 100 million coronavirus vaccinations conducted. That was the 59th day of the Biden administration.

At a briefing Wednesday, officials said that the current vaccination pace remains about 2.5 million doses per day.

Health experts had previously said that Biden's original target of 100 million shots in 100 days was an attainable benchmark.

After a slower-than-expected rollout under former President Donald Trump, the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. has rapidly increased, averaging about 2 million to 3 million shots per day as of last week.

The federal government has a deal with Johnson & Johnson for 200 million doses, with the first half of that order expected by the end of June. Merck is helping to make J&J's shot.

The administration also has deals with drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna for 600 million doses combined, enough to inoculate 300 million Americans, since those two vaccines require two shots given three to four weeks apart.

In February, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the deployment of more than 1,000 active-duty troops to help deliver Covid-19 vaccines across the U.S. in an effort to pick up the pace of vaccinations.

