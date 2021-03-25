After a big run, the bull market is over for these stocks, analysts say

American Airlines flight 718, the first U.S. Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, U.S. December 29, 2020.

The stock market has seen a furious rally over the past 12 months as investors focus on an economic recovery, but the optimism for some stocks has gone too far, according to Wall Street analysts.

The dramatic bounce since the market bottomed last March has seen some stocks double and triple in price, but a painful slide could be ahead.

The stocks on the list below are already trading at least 5% above their Wall Street price target and also have buy ratings from under 50% of their analysts, according to FactSet.