Cramer says young investors should own these 3 stocks with earnings growth

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday added a few more stocks to his list of attractive opportunities for investors who plan to put some of their Covid stimulus checks into the market.

"There's no place to hide right now. We always seem to think it's value versus growth. It's, 'Which companies are going to report bigger earnings surprises?'" Cramer said on "Squawk Box."

"And the companies that report bigger earnings surprises, those are not the ones that younger investors care about," he said.