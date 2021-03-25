Home Depot or Lowe’s? Two traders disagree on which is the better bet

Home Depot and Lowe's are breaking out.

The two stocks hit record highs Wednesday — Home Depot for a second day in a row, Lowe's for a third. The two chains were investor favorites during the pandemic as consumers spent more on home improvement.

But as for the better bet, a technician and a fundamentals investor are on opposite sides.

JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners, says the charts lean in Home Depot's favor.

"When I look at Home Depot, I think the breakout is a little bit more powerful," O'Hara told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "This chart has a history of sideways consolidation for multiple months followed by extremely bullish breakouts."