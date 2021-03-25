Space infrastructure conglomerate Redwire to go public via a SPAC

Space infrastructure conglomerate Redwire Space is preparing to go public, announcing Thursday that it is the latest in a string of space firms to merge with a SPAC.

Redwire, formed last year by private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, is merging with special purpose acquisition company Genesis Park, which trades under the ticker GNPK. The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter, with the merger resulting in Redwire listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

A SPAC is essentially a shell company that raises money through an initial public offering to acquire another firm. Genesis Park's stock rose more than 5% in premarket trading after the announcement, from its previous close of $9.87 a share.

"When you look around the industry now, you have a lot of the older traditional space players and you have a lot of these new space entrants, many of them are pre-revenue," Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito told CNBC.

"Redwire is kind of the hybrid: We're offering that middle ground of tremendous flight heritage but also the disruptive technologies."

The company is focused on space infrastructure, which it estimates is currently a $15 billion market.

Redwire's collection of firms includes technologies such as navigation sensors, solar arrays, deployable structure, in-space manufacturing and robotic arms.

The conglomerate expects to add about $170 million in cash to its balance sheet from the merger. This would include the proceeds from a $100 million PIPE — or private investment in public equity — round, joined by investors Senvest Management and Crescent Park.

The merger values Redwire at a $615 million enterprise valuation, according to the companies. Cannito noted that AE Industrial Partners will "stay significantly invested" following the merger, as its largest single shareholder.