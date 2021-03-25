How to hedge against downside if the Nasdaq 100 breaches one key level

Tech stocks are under pressure again this week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is tracking for a loss since Monday, while the broader S&P 500 is roughly flat. That index is down 1% for the month as the S&P has risen more than 2%.

Long-term tech bull Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, said he is paring back some of his exposure to the sector as interest rates rise and make high-growth stocks less attractive to investors. He said a key level on the charts should indicate whether tech names break down even further.

Using the QQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF as a proxy for tech stocks, he sees two significant levels highlighted by trend lines – the first at $303 and another stretching back to the second half of 2020 lows around $294. The QQQ ETF, which holds Apple and Microsoft among its top components, traded Thursday above $311.