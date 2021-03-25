Treasury yields climb after Powell forecasts 'strong' economic growth

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.623% at 5 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 2.323%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday morning, following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second testimony in Congress, alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Powell told the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday that 2021 was "going to be a very, very strong year in the most likely case."

"There are of course risks to the upside and downside, but it should be a very strong year from a growth standpoint ... Longer run we do have to raise revenue to support permanent spending that we want to do," he added.

Weekly jobless claims data is expected out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report that 735,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to forecasts.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $40 billion of four-week bills, $40 billion of eight-week bills and $62 billion of seven-year notes.