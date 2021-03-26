5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Dow to add to Thursday's late-session comeback

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

Pedestrians wearing protective masks carry shopping bags in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Commerce Department is out with personal income and spending figures for February at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect an income drop of 7%. Spending is also seen dropping by 0.8%. In January, income jumped 10%, its biggest monthly gain since April, as Americans received stimulus checks approved in December. Spending in January increased by 2.4%. In the coming months, another round of stimulus checks, approved in March, could start showing up in the data.

2. Office-sharing company WeWork signs new deal to go public

A guest attends the opening ceremony of WeWork Hong Kong flagship location in Hong Kong, China February 23, 2017. Bobby Yip | Reuters

WeWork, which pulled its IPO in 2019 after a dwindling valuation and resignation of co-founder Adam Neumann, has reached a new deal to go public. The office-sharing company agreed on Friday to merge with special purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition Corp. The transaction values WeWork at $9 billion, a fraction of its one-time valuation of around $47 billion. Following the announcement, shares of BowX rose 2.5% in Friday premarket.

3. GameStop shares to open higher after soaring over 50%

A man talks by his phone in front of GameStop at 6th Avenue on February 25, 2021 in New York. John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

GameStop shares jumped roughly 10% in Friday's premarket, the morning after snapping a five-session losing streak and closing 52% higher. There was no apparent news Thursday. GameStop has been the most high-profile "meme stock," popular among retail traders on Reddit and other social media platforms. The stock lost about a third of its value Wednesday after the video game retailer delivered disappointing fourth-quarter results, failed to give in-depth detail about its digital turnaround plans, and acknowledged it's considering selling more stock.

4.Tesla ordered to have Elon Musk delete anti-union tweet

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla, waves while arriving to a discussion at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 9, 2020. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The National Labor Relations Board told Tesla to make Elon Musk delete a tweet that was seen as threatening to labor organizers within the company. The independent federal agency also ordered Tesla to reinstate a fired employee, Richard Ortiz, a union advocate. Tesla must also compensate Ortiz for loss of earnings, benefits and adverse tax consequences that resulted from his termination. The NLRB decision was largely in line with an administrative law judge's ruling from 2019, which Tesla had appealed to the full board.

5. Suez Canal blockage delays estimated $400 million an hour in goods

Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021. Suez Canal Authority | Reuters