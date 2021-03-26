European markets set to climb, following global sentiment higher

European stocks are set for modest gains at Friday's open, following global sentiment higher as investors focus on the outlook for growth and inflation amid advances in Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening around 52 points higher at 6,727, Germany's DAX is set to add around 88 points to 14,709 and France's CAC 40 is expected to climb around 37 points to 5,989, according to IG data.

European markets are set for a positive handover from Asia-Pacific, where shares broadly rose during Friday's trade, led by mainland China and Japan.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. indexes are also indicating a higher open stateside on Friday, after Wall Street broke its recent losing streak in the previous session on the back of a rally in cyclical areas of the market. Banks led gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said lenders could resume buybacks and raise dividends starting at the end of June.