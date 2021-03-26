‘Golden era’ for chipmakers: Analyst picks 5 stocks to buy right now

The Epyc 2nd generation chip, manufactured by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is arranged for a photograph during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

For better or for worse, electronic chips, or semiconductors, have become one of the most in-demand products of the Covid era.

While the surge in demand is wreaking havoc on the automotive and consumer electronics industries, chipmakers themselves are well placed to benefit from the supply shortage as the world starts to realize just how important they are.

"I just think it's going to be a golden era for semiconductors over the next two, three years," Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson told CNBC on Wednesday, and named five stocks to buy: