Covid masks and hand sanitizer can get you a tax break, IRS says

Americans can get a tax break this filing season for masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and other personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the IRS announced Friday.

The tax code lets taxpayers deduct medical costs that exceed 7.5% of their adjusted gross income each year. The IRS is counting costs incurred for PPE as a medical expense that qualifies for the tax break.

For example, individuals with $100,000 of income in 2020 can deduct medical costs of more than $7,500 from their tax bill. You need to itemize on your taxes to take advantage of this.

Expenses reimbursed by insurance aren't eligible.