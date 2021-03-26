Cramer’s week ahead: The 'old guard' of investors seems to be back in charge of the market

Investors are exhibiting optimism around the Covid vaccine rollout, CNBC's Jim Cramer said, and it fueled a rally in U.S. stocks Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 453.40 points, or 1.4%, while the broad S&P 500 advanced 1.7% to close at a record. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, after being down 0.8% at one point, finished the trading day higher by 1.2%.

"Virtually every sector saw aggressive buying except for the once-hot, very-expensive and hard-to-understand tech stocks," the "Mad Money" host said. "I think it's all about the 'Great Reopening' as the United States will have received 240 million vaccines by next week from Moderna, Pfizer and J&J as they ramp up."

The increased vaccine availability means bottled-up consumer demand is making its way into the economy sooner than expected, Cramer said. He pointed to L Brands — the owner of Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret — raising its profit outlook for the first quarter Friday. The company's shares rose over 3% during the session.

"The reopening trade is casting a wide net," Cramer said. "I think that the buying was so powerful that it obscured the endless liquidation of stocks that were once loved by younger buyers," he added.

It's not exactly clear where the new market participants went, Cramer said. Nevertheless, he said, it seems "the old guard is back in charge."

"For once, the 'Great Reopening' trade felt like a tremendous positive today ... with lots of winners and very few losers," he added. "If that's the new normal, call me a happy camper, but let's see if it holds up next week."

Cramer offered his game plan for the upcoming earnings slate: