JPMorgan: These 'cheap' global stocks will beat Big Tech this year

Sign for J.P. Morgan on 7th March 2020 in London, United Kingdom. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in New York.

Analysts at investment bank JPMorgan have picked a slew of stocks that they say are likely to outperform U.S. technology stocks this year.

JPMorgan revealed it had made a tactical switch in favor of European stocks over those in the U.S. in November, and noted that the euro zone's MSCI index was up more than its U.S. counterpart so far this year.

"This year U.S. will not be an outright regional leader," the bank's analysts said in a research note published Monday. "We think Eurozone should outperform the U.S."

Here are the analysts' "cheap" stock picks: