Organizers call individuals, businesses to #StopAsianHate on National Day of Action and Healing

Organizers behind Friday's #StopAsianHate National Day of Action and Healing aim to highlight ways for individuals, businesses and communities to end racism and violence targeted toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).

The initiative, started by Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Assemblymember Evan Low, D-Calif., comes at a time of increasing reports of anti-Asian hate incidents, which were put into sharp focus following the March 16 Atlanta-area spa shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

The national coalition Stop AAPI Hate said it received 3,795 self reports of anti-Asian hate incidents between March 2020 and last month. Many say the uptick in reports of anti-Asian hate racism is part of a long history of xenophobia in the U.S., as well as racist characterizations of the coronavirus from the former presidential administration.

The day of action and healing initiative offers a "Day of Action Toolkit" with numerous ways individuals can learn more about the history of anti-Asian racism in the U.S. and uplift the work of AAPI communities.

A focused list of AAPI community actions further states ways groups including the White House, Congress, the Justice Department, media outlets and state and local governments can support or report on policy that impacts the safety of AAPIs.

Organizers also say business leaders can take part now to address long-standing anti-Asian racism in larger communities, such as by increasing corporate giving for AAPI-led advocacy groups. Business leaders are also encouraged to confront anti-Asian bias perpetuated within their own workplaces, such as including AAPIs in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; disaggregating employee data among AAPIs (which encompasses many ethnicities and experiences in the U.S.) to track recruitment and retention; and supporting AAPI employee resource groups.

Parents and care providers can advocate for improvements to how Asian American history is incorporated into school curriculum, organizers say.