Jeep, Dodge maker Stellantis temporarily closing five North American plants due to chip shortage

A United Auto Worker member leaves the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant after the first work shift on May 18, 2020 in Warren, Michigan.

A global shortage of semiconductor chips is forcing Stellantis to temporally close five North American plants starting next week, the company confirmed Friday afternoon.

The impacted plants are in Illinois, Michigan, Mexico and two in Ontario, Canada. They build an array of products for the company – from older Ram 1500 pickup trucks and Jeep models to minivans and Dodge and Chrysler cars. The facilities, formerly part of Fiat Chrysler, are expected to be closed from Monday through early or mid-April, according to the company

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," the company said in an emailed statement to CNBC. A spokeswoman for Stellantis declined to disclose how many units of production are expected to be lost.