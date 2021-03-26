The end of the quarter could create volatility for markets in the week ahead

Stocks could be buffeted by end-of-quarter trading in the week ahead, as pension funds and other big investors buy bonds and sell stocks to rebalance their portfolios.

The dramatic move higher in bond yields this quarter sets up fund managers to shift their holdings, to make up for the shortfall in bond holdings.

The focus in the coming week could turn to the overall economy with the March employment report expected Friday, and the White House's infrastructure plans expected to be unveiled Wednesday. There is also ISM manufacturing data released on Thursday.

The March jobs report is scheduled for a morning when the stock market is closed for the Good Friday holiday, but bonds will trade half a day, ending at noon. Economists expect 630,000 jobs were added in March, and the unemployment rate fell to 6% from 6.2%, according to Dow Jones.

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil details of his $3 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, but strategists say it is too soon to say what form the plan could take, or how large it will be in its final form.

Stocks were higher in the past week, while Treasury yields were less volatile. The closely watched 10-year was at 1.67% Friday, down from 1.75% in the prior week. Yields move opposite price, and strategists expect rates to continue to slip in the coming week as investors rebalance their holdings.

"It's the last week of the quarter so there could be just a lot of noise related to that," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group. "Obviously, we'll be keeping an eye on bonds. The 10-year now seems to be in a range of 1.60% to 1.70%. I think people are just trying to find their footing here. They're trying to figure it out."

Some strategists say the quarter-end trade could end up being positive for stocks, especially big cap tech, since rates have stopped moving higher temporarily.

Stocks are higher for the quarter so far. The S&P 500 was up 1.6% for the week and up 5.8% for the quarter-to-date. The Dow was up 1.4% for the week, and has a 8% gain for the first quarter so far. The Nasdaq has been the laggard, falling 0.6% for the week, and up 1.9% for the quarter.