These stocks could soon see a boom due to 'significant pent-up demand,' analysts say

Michael Bloom
Share
A woman enters a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Arvada, Colorado, on Friday, March 11, 2011.
Matthew Staver | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The economic reopening is underway, and Wall Street analysts said this week there's a big group of stocks just waiting to break out.

With fresh stimulus and consumer spending set to take off, these companies will be prime beneficiaries, analysts say.

CNBC Pro combed through the top Wall Street research to find the biggest winners of the reopening.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProConsumers spending stimulus checks will boost airlines, cannabis and these other stocks, Cowen says
Thomas Franck
CNBC ProChip companies are moving manufacturing home amid Covid disruption, and these stocks could benefit
Yun Li
CNBC ProAfter a big run, the bull market is over for these stocks, analysts say
Jesse Pound
Read More