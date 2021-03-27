Inside a $1,300 a month rent-stabilized two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan

Many New Yorkers dream about getting to live in a coveted rent-stabilized apartment — because it means that rent is often unfathomably cheaper than market value.

Such is the case for Hattie Kolp, a 29-year-old special education teacher and part-time interior designer.

When Kolp and her parents moved into the 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom apartment in 2002, they paid a little less than $1,000 a month. Thanks to rent stabilization laws that limit the amount that the landlord can increase the rent and that entitle tenants to get to renew their lease each year, Kolp took over the lease after her parents retired in 2018.

Today Kolp's rent is $1,300 a month. To put that in perspective, the median asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Upper West Side is $4,000 a month, according to StreetEasy data from Feb. 2021.

"I'm endlessly grateful that I have this," Kolp says. "It's the hugest blessing of my life because I would not be able to afford an apartment of the size on my teacher salary."