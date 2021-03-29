Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed; India markets closed for a holiday

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as markets in India are closed for a holiday.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.98% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, dipped 0.27%.

Shares in Australia were higher as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.10%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded slightly higher.

In corporate developments, shares of Chinese video platform Bilibili are set to make their debut in Hong Kong on Monday. The firms follows the likes of other U.S.-listed Chinese firms such as Alibaba and Baidu in raising money in Hong Kong.

