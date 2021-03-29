CDC will extend national eviction ban through June 30, sources say

Tenant rights activists hold a demonstration outside the home of New York State Senator Brian Kavanagh to protest what they claim to be inadequate legislative relief for renters during the COVID-19 pandemic and to call for the cancellation of rent, February 28, 2021 in the East Village neighborhood of New York City.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce on Monday an extension to its national ban on evictions through the end of June, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The protection was scheduled to expire in two days, and advocates warned of a spike of evictions if it was not kept in effect.

Around 20% of adult renters said they didn't pay last month's rent, according to a survey published in March by the Census Bureau. Closer to 33% of Black renters reported the same.

Likely informing the health agency's decision to extend the ban for another three months was the fact that mass evictions could undermine the country's attempts to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. That's because many displaced people double up with family members or friends or are forced to turn to crowded shelters.

During the pandemic, 43 states, plus Washington, D.C., temporarily prohibited evictions, some for as little as 10 weeks. Researchers found that allowing evictions to continue in these states caused as many as 433,700 excess cases of Covid-19 and 10,700 additional deaths in the U.S. between March and September, when the CDC ban went into effect nationwide.

"When you're looking at an infectious disease like Covid-19, evictions can have an impact not only on the health of evicted families, but also on the health of the broader community," said Kathryn Leifheit, one of the study's authors and a postdoctoral fellow at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.