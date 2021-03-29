Sen. Toomey accuses the Fed of overstepping on climate change and other social issues

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a hearing on "Examination of Loans to Businesses Critical to Maintaining National Security" before the Congressional Oversight Commission at Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, December 10, 2020.

Sen. Patrick Toomey is taking aim at the Federal Reserve, expressing concern in a letter Monday about the central bank's foray into social issues such as climate change, race and health insurance.

Specifically, the Pennsylvania Republican cited research from the Fed's San Francisco district about a host of issues that he said exceed the central bank's traditional mandates on employment, inflation and bank supervision.

Toomey warned Fed officials that its independence from political influence could come into question as it pursues issues that government agencies normally handle.

"The Federal Reserve may pursue mission creep or welcome itself to political capture," Toomey wrote in a letter to San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. "But such activities are inconsistent with its statutory responsibilities; only Congress has the authority to reform the Federal Reserve or modify its mission."

He added that while the research "may be meritorious, the Federal Reserve is devoting significant federal resources to efforts that are supposed to be independent and nonpartisan."

Among the San Francisco Fed essay topics Toomey cited were health insurance and essential service workers in New England. Other areas addressed included race, occupation and Covid-19 infection rates, as well as plans for a virtual seminar on climate economics.

The senator directed the San Francisco Fed to answer a series of inquiries by April 12.

"We have received and are reviewing Sen. Toomey's letter, and we look forward to discussing the contents with Sen. Toomey's office," a San Francisco Fed spokesman said.