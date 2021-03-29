Some landlords sell properties as CDC extends eviction ban

Ronel Remy, an organizer with City Life/Vida Urbana, speaks during a "Rally to Stop Evictions and Foreclosures" at the Boston Common Fountain in Boston on Oct. 11, 2020. Matthew J. Lee | Boston Globe | Getty Images

A federal ban on evictions is putting the squeeze on smaller landlords, who are unable to directly access Covid rental relief funds, and some are starting to sell properties to recoup losses. This will likely reduce the much-needed, affordable rental stock in an already unaffordable housing market. Covid relief bills out of Congress have earmarked over $50 billion to go toward rent relief. But the requirements vary depending on state and even local jurisdictions. Any application for relief must start with a tenant. They have to file paperwork declaring they are unable to make payment in order to get the government money, which is then funneled through to landlords. Landlords cannot request it themselves. In some areas, they can help their tenants with the process, but in others they may not.

"So if you happen to be in a jurisdiction that allows you as the property owner to work on behalf of your resident, to be an advocate, to get those funds into their hands as quickly as possible, then you're going to be much more successful," said David Pinnegar, president and CEO of the National Apartment Association. "If you're in jurisdictions that have taken an approach that is not so customer service friendly, then it's going to take longer." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended the eviction ban until the end of June, as the Biden administration proceeds with the next phase of its plan to stamp out the coronavirus. The program is intended to keep renters safe. Yet while large multifamily rental companies can offer concessions and weather some missed payments, smaller landlords often cannot. Sixty percent of single-family rental homeowners who are owed back rent received the necessary paperwork from their tenants, as required by the CDC, to receive the relief money, according to the National Rental Home Council. With so many still waiting for relief, however, about a third of landlords said they will be forced to tighten standards when evaluating future rental applications, and 11% said they have already been forced to sell at least one of their properties. In the current housing market, which is seeing very high demand and a record low number of homes for sale, homes listed by landlords will likely sell to owner occupants and evaporate from the rental housing stock. The pandemic-induced run on housing in the past year has caused the amount of rental stock to decrease by over a quarter of a million units. Rental housing is generally more affordable than ownership. "The thing that keeps me up at night is we had a housing affordability crisis going into Covid-19," said Pinnegar. "If we lose that critical naturally occurring, affordable housing that is out there across this country, we're going to have a catastrophe on the other side of this." Marilyn Blackburn, a landlord in Washington state for 20 years, has decided to sell her nine rental properties as soon as she can.

Washington State Landlord Marilyn Blackburn. Zach Caby | CNBC